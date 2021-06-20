Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 471 ($6.15). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 457.50 ($5.98), with a volume of 540,693 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TYMN shares. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Tyman in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £897.80 million and a P/E ratio of 24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,427.73.

In other news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

