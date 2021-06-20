U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the May 13th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,542,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of U.S. Stem Cell stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. U.S. Stem Cell has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.
U.S. Stem Cell Company Profile
Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.