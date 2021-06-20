U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the May 13th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,542,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of U.S. Stem Cell stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. U.S. Stem Cell has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.

U.S. Stem Cell Company Profile

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia.

