UBS Group AG Buys 32,710 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after purchasing an additional 588,346 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 362,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OZK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OZK opened at $38.85 on Friday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

