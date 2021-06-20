UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,277,000 after buying an additional 71,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,386,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alleghany by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after buying an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $17,425,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Y stock opened at $653.42 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $460.58 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $696.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

