UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 880,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Barclays were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCS opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

