UBS Group AG Sells 74,261 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,261 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13,766.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 304,513 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,737,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 62,899 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,758,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13,264.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.01. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $177.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

