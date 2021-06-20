Unido EP (UDO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54,109.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.0983 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $54,109.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00133186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00177615 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,450.30 or 0.99682972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.56 or 0.00856381 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,786,217 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

