UniMex Network (UMX) Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. UniMex Network has a market cap of $4.49 million and $66,049.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,795,823 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

