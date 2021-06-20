Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 182.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,262,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $86,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $214.81 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $162.13 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.