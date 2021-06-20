United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 570,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,944 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 14.4% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $97,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of UPS opened at $197.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.78. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

