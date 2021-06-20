USD Coin (USDC) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.77 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $24.38 billion and $1.77 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,074.01 or 0.06110147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00140229 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 24,358,170,098 coins. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

