USDX [Lighthouse] Trading 14% Lower This Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00005999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $184.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016305 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002764 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.