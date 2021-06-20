VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 288,400 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 334,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

EGY opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $181.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.50. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.