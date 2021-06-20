Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 30,534 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of BeiGene worth $21,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,498,000 after acquiring an additional 341,571 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in BeiGene by 888.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 131,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after acquiring an additional 100,395 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $321.81 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $175.45 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,170,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,055,847 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

