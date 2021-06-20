Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 318,398 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,398 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $19,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.43 and a beta of 0.44.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCFT shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

