Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,286 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $283.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

