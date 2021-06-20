Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,201,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,183,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.70% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,093,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $30.81 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 140.05.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.