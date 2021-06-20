Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.6% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,290. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.59. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.