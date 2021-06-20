Venus Price Tops $24.20 (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.20 or 0.00071313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $247.10 million and $34.50 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,956.32 or 1.00061019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00033574 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000853 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002860 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,210,550 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

