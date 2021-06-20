Vera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on June 23rd (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VERA) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 23rd. Vera Therapeutics had issued 4,350,000 shares in its IPO on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $47,850,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VERA. Cowen initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VERA opened at $14.09 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

In other news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth purchased 772,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,997.00. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

