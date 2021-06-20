Verge Price Tops $0.0231 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Verge has a market capitalization of $380.84 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00432624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.