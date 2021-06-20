VeriCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $4,679.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,695.79 or 0.99927931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034104 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00074741 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000844 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002833 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000481 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,793,355 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.