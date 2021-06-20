Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Gap Down to $36.80

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.80, but opened at $35.42. Veritex shares last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.94.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

