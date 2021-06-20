Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,281,000 after acquiring an additional 473,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $187.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.64 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

