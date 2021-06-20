Viacoin Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $869,975.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00432864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011417 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000220 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,425 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

