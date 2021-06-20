Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.38.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 605,585 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 146,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,187 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

