Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Shares of VNCE stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47. Vince has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Vince had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $74.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Vince will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 243.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,133 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.50% of Vince worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

