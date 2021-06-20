Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $30.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

VIRT stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.72. 1,311,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,868. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after purchasing an additional 962,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 706,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,440,000 after purchasing an additional 247,045 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,064 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

