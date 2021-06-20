Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Gap Down to $285.12

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $285.12, but opened at $271.30. Virtus Investment Partners shares last traded at $271.30, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

VRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

