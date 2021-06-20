Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VIZSF stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.