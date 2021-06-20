Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of VIZSF stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83.
About Vizsla Silver
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.