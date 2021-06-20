Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.64 ($2.32).
Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 127.68 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.91. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £35.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 425.60.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
