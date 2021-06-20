Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.64 ($2.32).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 127.68 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.91. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £35.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 425.60.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

