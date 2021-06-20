Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 69.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vontier were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $10,023,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $2,820,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

