Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNO traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.46. 2,393,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,692. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

