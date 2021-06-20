Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.61.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 122.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.