Voyager Token Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00006176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $475.12 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00058850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.47 or 0.00743997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00083416 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

VGX is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

