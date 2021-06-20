Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives $19.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

WNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Wabash National stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.30 million, a P/E ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.88. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $32,662.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 35.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 473,645 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

