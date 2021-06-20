Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 371,801 shares.The stock last traded at $15.10 and had previously closed at $15.26.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $774.30 million, a PE ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Wabash National by 501.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

