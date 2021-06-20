Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 0.7% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in IQVIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in IQVIA by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its stake in IQVIA by 29.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.66. 4,072,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,024. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.57. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $248.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.