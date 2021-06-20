Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $150.44. 1,715,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,898. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.