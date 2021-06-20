Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $32.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,402.22. 2,305,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,738. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,332.79. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,455.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

