Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Invests $199,000 in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Angi by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Angi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Angi by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Angi by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Angi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Angi stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 642,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,356.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Angi Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

