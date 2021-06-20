Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 11,655,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,068,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

