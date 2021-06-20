Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,314 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $14,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 988,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $4,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. 935,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,126. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,772.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 77,493 shares of company stock worth $1,196,597. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

