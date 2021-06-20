Warburg Research Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB)

Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SKB has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ETR SKB opened at €26.95 ($31.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $445.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. Koenig & Bauer has a one year low of €16.75 ($19.71) and a one year high of €29.80 ($35.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

