Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WRE. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

WRE stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 683.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 70,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

