Water Technologies International (OTCMKTS:WTII) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Water Technologies International shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 4,436,472 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.

Water Technologies International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTII)

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

