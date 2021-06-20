WaykiChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.84 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $50.76 million and $3.84 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.04 or 0.00768084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00083875 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.