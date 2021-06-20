WazirX Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00003983 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $418.99 million and $36.97 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00133475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00176576 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.46 or 0.00875373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.89 or 1.00145365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

