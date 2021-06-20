WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) is Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s Largest Position

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. WesBanco makes up approximately 11.6% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.97% of WesBanco worth $23,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WesBanco by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 39,646 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after purchasing an additional 134,755 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1,481.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 206,279 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 658,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,683. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.10. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

