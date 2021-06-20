Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,920,000 after buying an additional 199,080 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $312,858,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

